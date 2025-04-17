Azerbaijan, Iran hold bilateral consular consultations in Tehran [PHOTOS]

17 April 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Bilateral Consular Consultations Held Between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Iran in Tehran

Bilateral consular consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran were held in Tehran, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry's release.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the Iranian delegation was headed by Mojtaba Shasti Karimi, Director General at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The event was also attended by staff from the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran and the Consulate General in Tabriz, officials from both countries’ foreign ministries, as well as representatives from the Ministries of Justice and Internal Affairs, the State Migration Service, and the State Border Service of both Azerbaijan and Iran.

During the consultations, the current state and prospects for the development of consular cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

The sides exchanged views on the protection of the rights and legitimate interests of citizens, providing them with prompt and effective consular and legal assistance, and agreed to intensify cooperation to address existing challenges.

They also exchanged views on bilateral cooperation between internal affairs, justice, migration, border, and customs authorities, emphasizing the importance of joint measures to strengthen cooperation in these areas.

Additionally, within the framework of the consultations, the Azerbaijani delegation was received by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Vahid Jalalzadeh.