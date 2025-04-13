Binali Yıldırım: Turkic World Reawakens in the Spirit of Azerbaijani Victory

13 April 2025 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

The historic Victory achieved in the 44-day Patriotic War became a source of pride and stimulus not only for Azerbaijan but also for the entire Turkic world. This Victory revived the Turkic world. As “one nation, two states”, our unity is our vitality in the true sense of the word. Both the OSCE Minsk Group and the UN have slowed down Azerbaijan in various ways for 30 years. During this period, Turkey expressed its full political support for Azerbaijan on every platform. This support gave our Azerbaijani brothers moral strength on the path to Victory. Now the Turkic world has revived and strengthened, and we can support and back each other. Our next steps will continue towards strengthening our regional cooperation.

Azernews reports that these views were expressed by Binali Yıldırım, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), in a comment for Azertag.

Reminding that the chairmanship of the OTS will be transferred to Azerbaijan next year, the elder said: "The TDT is younger than other international organizations. However, despite this, the work it has done is more than 50 years of activity. Turkey and Azerbaijan have made great contributions to this organization. We have not experienced any disagreements in our activities within the OTS over these years. One of the biggest reasons for this is that there are no contradictions between us. What makes Turkey and Azerbaijan so close is also our common language and alphabet. Active work has been carried out for two years to implement a common alphabet so that we can understand other Turkic-speaking countries. In my opinion, removing this communication barrier will further expand our relations. We are one family, and the further strengthening of the unity of the Turkish family means increased prosperity and peace in the world."