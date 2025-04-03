Azerbaijan rejects French Minister's allegations on peace process and judicial independence

3 April 2025 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

We firmly reject the allegations made by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Baron, during his speech at the Foreign Affairs Commission of the National Assembly on April 2 regarding the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process and the legal case involving persons of Armenian origin.

This statement was issued by Aykhan Hajizadeh, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), in response to the unfounded allegations made by Jean-Noël Baron against Azerbaijan in the French National Assembly, Azernews reports.

The Spokesperson emphasized that it is unacceptable to question a legitimate demand, such as amending the Armenian constitution (which contains claims to Azerbaijani territories) after more than two years of discussion, and to present it as a new condition. If France, as it claims, truly supports the early signing of a peace agreement, it should encourage Armenia to take the necessary steps.

Regarding calls for the release of individuals of Armenian origin accused or convicted of war crimes, ethnic cleansing, military aggression, torture, and other serious offenses, Aykhan Hajizadeh stated that it is Azerbaijan's right to investigate and prosecute these crimes. The UN Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Detention's opinion, published on March 13, reaffirmed this, proving that the smear campaign against the trial is groundless.

"In general, it would be more appropriate for France, which is attempting to interfere in the judicial processes of other countries, to first address issues such as political persecution within its own borders, the killing of protesters during various demonstrations, the torture of local populations in its overseas territories due to its neocolonial policies, and the spread of bribery and corruption in the French parliament. For example, in the same session, when asked by a deputy about the inadmissibility of interfering in other countries' rule of law, the minister's response—stating that he cannot comment on a French court's decision—illustrates the double standards of official Paris. We demand that France cease its actions, which do not serve peace and undermine regional stability," the Ministry official concluded.