President's office of German Federal Republic offers apologies to Azerbaijan regarding social media post

1 April 2025 08:26 (UTC+04:00)

Posting the flag of the so-called regime, which is already a relic of the past, and the accompanying text on the German President’s social media have caused serious discontent on the Azerbaijani side. Contacts have been immediately commenced between the Presidential offices and the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of both countries. The German side admitted that the post was published due to a technical mistake and was immediately retracted. The letter, addressed on behalf of the Head of the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, expressed apologies for this incident, and consent was given to the release of the letter to the media.

AZERTAC presents the letter:

"HEAD OF THE OFFICE

OF THE PRESIDENT

OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF GERMANY

State Secretary Dr. Dörte Dinger

31 March 2025

To Hikmet Hajiyev

Assistant to H.E. the President of Azerbaijan

Baku

Honourable Hikmet Hajiyev,

for a short period of time, the wrong depiction of a flag and the accompanying text in reference to a region of Azerbaijan were published on the Federal President's social media. Once the mistake was detected, the post was immediately retracted.

The post was published due to a technical mistake and bears no significance with regard to Germany's well-known position on the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

I am very unhappy about this mistake. I would like to sincerely apologise for the wrong impression the post has created among some people in Azerbaijan.

The upcoming visit of the Federal President intends to strengthen the Azerbaijan-German partnership and support the ongoing peace process in the region.

Yours sincerely,

D. Dinger"