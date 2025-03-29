Azerbaijan elected to lead PEMPAL Treasury Community at World Bank Forum in Vienna
From March 25-28, Vienna hosted the World Bank’s “Public Expenditure Management Peer-Assisted Learning” (PEMPAL) plenary session on public expenditure management, Azernews reports.
The event brought together finance ministers, treasury heads, senior officials from the European Commission and World Bank, PEMPAL Secretariat representatives, and international experts.
Azerbaijan was represented by a delegation led by Nazim Qasımzadə, Director of the State Treasury Agency of the Ministry of Finance. During the session, Qasımzadə delivered a presentation on “Digitalization and Expansion of Treasury Functions in PEMPAL Countries”, highlighting Azerbaijan’s financial reforms, electronic treasury systems, and modernization of the Treasury Information System.
At the plenary’s voting session, Nazim Qasımzadə was elected as the new Chairman of the PEMPAL Treasury Community’s Board.
The next PEMPAL event is scheduled for late May in Tbilisi, Georgia.
Established by the World Bank in 2005, PEMPAL is a fiscal management network comprising 21 countries from Central Asia, Central and Eastern Europe. Its primary objective is to enhance public financial management through knowledge and experience exchange, fostering continuous collaboration among member countries and international experts.
