Azerbaijan Hosts Iftar Meal for Orphaned Children in Damascus and Spena [PHOTOS]

An iftar meal was organized by Azerbaijan for orphaned children in the city of Damascus and the Spena village of the city, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Syria.

It was stated that the iftar meal was carried out with the initiative of Azerbaijan's Embassy in the Syrian Arab Republic, with the support of the International Development Assistance Agency (AIDA), and organized by Syria’s "Women's Charitable Society."

During the charity event, which was attended by representatives from the Syrian News Agency (Sana), the "Vatan" newspaper, Syrian television, as well as Turkiye's TRT and Anadolu Agency, speeches were made thanking Azerbaijan for the initiative.

Various entertainment programs were organized for the orphaned children during the three-day iftar meals, providing them with unforgettable moments and a real festive atmosphere.