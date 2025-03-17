German President Steinmeier to visit Azerbaijan and Armenia for the first time
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is set to visit Azerbaijan and Armenia from March 30 to April 2, marking the first-ever visit by a Federal President to either country, Azernews reports.
According to Steinmeier's office, he will be accompanied by First Lady Elke Büdenbender.
"During his visit to Azerbaijan, the Federal President will visit Baku’s historic city center, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site, and hold a conversation on interfaith understanding and tolerance with Christian, Muslim, and Jewish religious leaders," Steinmeier’s office stated.
