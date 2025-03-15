Azerbaijani Diaspora meeting held in Morocco to strengthen community ties

15 March 2025 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, met with the Azerbaijani community and members of the Moroccan-Azerbaijani Friendship Association in Rabat, Morocco, Azernews reports.

The event began with the playing of the National Anthems of Morocco and Azerbaijan, followed by a tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Muradov emphasized that under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, Azerbaijan’s diaspora policy has evolved with new priorities, strengthening ties with Azerbaijanis abroad. Nazim Samadov, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Morocco, noted the deepening friendship between the two countries and highlighted the contributions of the Azerbaijani community in Morocco.

Muhammad Fakiri, President of the Moroccan-Azerbaijani Friendship Association, thanked the committee for organizing the meeting and expressed optimism about strengthening future relations with the Azerbaijani community.

The event included presentations on the State Committee’s projects, such as Azerbaijani Houses abroad, Coordination Councils, and weekend schools, along with videos featuring President Aliyev’s speeches on the victory in Karabakh.

Moroccans who studied in Azerbaijan also appreciated the meeting and expressed their commitment to advancing state-community relations. Attendees shared their thoughts on strengthening diaspora activities and spreading Azerbaijani culture in Morocco.

The event concluded with an iftar dinner organized by the State Committee and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco.