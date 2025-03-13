President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Pope Francis

13 March 2025 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Pope Francis, Trend reports, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Your Holiness,

On my behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I convey to you and, through you, to all your co-religionists, my most sincere congratulations on the occasion of your Election Anniversary.

The current level of relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See is a source of satisfaction. Our cooperation, aimed at promoting harmonious relations between cultures and religions and the triumph of humanistic ideals, is gaining new meaning day by day, and becoming even stronger.

I highly value your personal contribution to the development of our cooperation with the Holy See and the expansion of our sincere dialogue. I am grateful for your consistently high regard for the role of Azerbaijan, where exemplary tolerance and multiculturalism prevail, in promoting mutual understanding among the peoples of the world.

I am confident that the relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See will continue to serve the expansion of intercivilizational and interreligious dialogue, the preservation and strengthening of multicultural values, and the establishment of peace and tranquility throughout the world.

On this momentous day, I wish you good health, long life, and success in your noble and sacred mission."