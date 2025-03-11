Suspected drug courier caught with 4 kg of narcotics in Baku

11 March 2025 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has reported the arrest of a suspected drug courier linked to an Iranian citizen, Azernews reports.

According to the statement, officers of the Nasimi District Police Department continue operations against drug trafficking. During the latest operation, 25-year-old Elgun Muradov was detained. Authorities seized more than 4 kilograms of heroin, hashish, and methamphetamine from him.

Muradov admitted that he was recruited as a courier by an Iranian national, whose identity is under investigation. He stated that he intended to retrieve the drugs from a hidden location and deliver them to different addresses for financial compensation.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.