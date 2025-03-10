Azerbaijani MPs reject Swedish-Armenian group's statement, call for justice

10 March 2025 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Members of the Azerbaijani-Swedish working group on interparliamentary relations have sent a letter to the members of the Swedish-Armenian friendship group in the Swedish parliament, firmly rejecting its statement adopted on March 6, Azernews reports.

According to the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis, the letter states:

"We, the members of the Working Group on Relations with the Swedish Parliament of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the Swedish Parliament's 'Sweden-Armenia Friendship Group,' firmly reject the groundless, and biased statement that you adopted on March 6 this year. This statement, full of false information and false accusations, is a shameful attempt to distort reality, question the sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and to whitewash the crimes committed by Armenian separatists and war criminals against the Azerbaijani people."

The Azerbaijani MPs criticized the group for ignoring Armenia’s 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories, stating:

"As part of the Armenian lobby, you have decided to remain silent over the 30-year occupation of the internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan by Armenia, countless war crimes against peaceful Azerbaijani residents, ethnic cleansing, and gross violations of human rights on a massive scale."

They also condemned the group's selective stance on historical atrocities:

"You have deliberately chosen to turn a blind eye to the consequences of the Armenian genocide," the letter continues.

Addressing the accusations made in the Swedish-Armenian group's statement, the Azerbaijani MPs clarified:

"Such claims as 'illegal deprivation of liberty of Armenian prisoners, including political figures and civilians, physical and psychological torture, and political persecution' and other fabricated accusations are nothing more than fabrications aimed at diverting attention from the actions of those responsible for keeping Azerbaijani lands under occupation, razing our cities and villages to the ground, expelling 750,000 Azerbaijanis from their homeland through ethnic cleansing, and systematically destroying the national, cultural, and historical heritage of Azerbaijan."

The letter also criticized the hypocrisy of the Swedish-Armenian group:

"The selective and biased approach based on double standards demonstrates that the true intention of the group members is to slander Azerbaijan through political manipulation."

Rejecting the portrayal of detained individuals as political prisoners, the letter asserts:

"The named individuals are not prisoners of war, but criminals who violated Azerbaijani laws and must be held accountable and punished for their actions through a fair, transparent trial. The Azerbaijani judicial system operates in full compliance with international standards, and any claim to the contrary is nothing more than slander."

The MPs concluded with a strong rejection of the Swedish-Armenian group's statement, reaffirming Azerbaijan’s commitment to justice and regional stability:

"We strongly condemn the shameful and biased statement that aims to increase tensions and incite hostility, rather than support peace and justice. Azerbaijan is committed to justice, international law, and the regional peace agenda. No external threat or interference can undermine our determination to uphold the rule of law and ensure accountability for crimes committed against our country."

Calling on the Swedish-Armenian friendship group to abandon its "baseless accusations and false claims," the letter firmly declares:

"The era of impunity for war criminals is over, and all attempts to bring those guilty of crimes against our people and state to justice will be in vain."