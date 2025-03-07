Azerbaijan embassy hosts Iftar in Ashgabat for Ramadan

7 March 2025 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan organized an iftar ceremony at the "Yıldız" Hotel in Ashgabat to mark the sacred month of Ramadan, Azernews reports, citing the Embassy.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Qismət Gözəlov, welcomed the guests and extended his congratulations to the participants on the occasion of Ramadan. He emphasized that this holy month represents unity, kindness, and mercy in the Islamic world. The Ambassador also highlighted Azerbaijan's significant contribution to Islamic values and solidarity, noting that it is one of the key countries supporting these principles. He further underscored that religious tolerance is a way of life in Azerbaijan, which is demonstrated in the country's society. Ambassador Gözəlov added that the iftar event aimed to once again showcase the importance of unity and the elevation of Islamic values, while promoting friendship and cooperation.

The iftar ceremony was attended by Turkmenistan's Chief Mufti, Yalkab Khodzhaguliev, as well as ambassadors of Muslim countries accredited in the country, along with their family members. During the event, Mufti Yalkab Khodzhaguliev recited prayers highlighting the significance of the sacred month of Ramadan.

Traditional Azerbaijani dishes and sweets were served at the iftar table, allowing the guests to enjoy a taste of Azerbaijan's rich culinary heritage.