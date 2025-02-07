Azernews.Az

Azerishig accelerates large-scale power infrastructure projects in liberated territories

7 February 2025 17:14 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
"Azerishig" OJSC has undertaken extensive reconstruction of the power infrastructure in liberated Garabagh and East Zangezur over the past five years, with ongoing projects continuing to enhance the region’s electricity network, Azernews reports.

