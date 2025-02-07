Turkish Delegation explores investment opportunities in Nakhchivan [PHOTOS]

7 February 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Abbas Ismayilov, the Deputy Minister of Economy and Acting Minister of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, held a productive meeting with Hüseyin Öztürk, President of the Turkish Fashion and Ready-to-Wear Federation and CEO of Rapsodi Çorap, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Economy of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic noted that the meeting was also attended by Asip Kaya, Turkiye's Consul General in Nakhchivan, and Engin Iğdır, the Turkish Trade Attaché.

During the meeting, Abbas Ismayilov emphasized the growing economic ties between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, highlighting the favorable business environment in Nakhchivan and the various opportunities that have been created for investors in the region. Ismayilov also presented the potential for future investment projects and cooperation in the autonomous republic.

The discussion centered around the possibilities of implementing investment projects in Nakhchivan, with a particular focus on the region's long-term prospects for further collaboration. The exchange of views touched on how both parties can foster stronger partnerships and mutual growth through enhanced economic cooperation.

Hüseyin Öztürk, a well-known name in the sock industry since 1982, shared insights into the growth of his company, Rapsodi Çorap Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret company, which he acquired in 2006. Under his leadership, Rapsodi Çorap has become one of the leading companies in the hosiery sector, known for its innovation, high-quality products, and diverse range. The company holds a significant share in the domestic market and also manufactures socks for some of the world’s most renowned brands.

This meeting reflects the ongoing efforts to expand Nakhchivan's role as an investment hub, with a particular emphasis on cross-border business opportunities with Turkiye. The discussions highlighted the mutual benefits of such collaborations, with both sides eager to explore new avenues for economic growth.