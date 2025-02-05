Azerbaijani, Mongolian FMs discuss cooperation in multiple sectors [PHOTOS]

5 February 2025 14:54 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The second political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Mongolia took place during a visit by an Azerbaijani government delegation to Ulaanbaatar from February 3-5, Azernews reports.

Led by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, the Azerbaijani delegation met with Mongolia’s Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg, Minister of Roads and Transport Delgersikhan Borkhuu, and Advisor to the President on Foreign Policy Issues Odbayar Erdenetsogt. Discussions covered high-level exchanges, investment, logistics, green energy, and humanitarian cooperation.

The political consultations were chaired by Mammadov on the Azerbaijani side and State Secretary Munkhtshik Lkhanajav on the Mongolian side. The talks focused on strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations, economic and trade collaboration, and partnerships in energy, mining, transport, and tourism.

Additionally, representatives from Azerbaijan’s Ministries of Economy, Energy, Agriculture, and Defense Industry, as well as AzerGold, held meetings with Mongolian officials to explore investment opportunities. The Azerbaijani delegation also toured industrial zones to assess potential areas for cooperation.