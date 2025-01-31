Azerbaijan reaffirms commitment to UN cooperation on sustainable development

31 January 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan is prepared to deepen collaboration with international partners and provide comprehensive support for the successful implementation of future development goals, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev stated at the "High-Level Strategic Prioritization" event on the UN-Azerbaijan Cooperation Framework for Sustainable Development (2026-2030), Azernews reports.

Rafiyev emphasized that determining development priorities and cooperation parameters with the UN is solely within the state’s competence. He expressed hope that the new framework document would reflect Azerbaijan’s recent progress, international standing, and government expectations.

Highlighting Azerbaijan’s commitment to multilateral diplomacy, he noted that the COP29 climate conference demonstrated the possibility of achieving real results despite global challenges. He also underscored the importance of UN cooperation in advancing the green economy and social inclusion, reinforcing Azerbaijan’s commitment to a just and development-oriented society.