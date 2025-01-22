President Ilham Aliyev meets with EBRD President in Davos [PHOTOS]

22 January 2025 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), in Davos on January 22 at the latter’s request, Azernews reports.

Odile Renaud-Basso congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the successful organization of COP29, emphasizing the significance of the outcomes achieved.

She discussed several ongoing projects between Azerbaijan and the EBRD, including the Bank's approval to finance the water management project in Ganja.

Odile Renaud-Basso shared details about the credit lines dedicated to supporting projects in collaboration with the country's banking sector, focusing on small and medium-sized enterprises, women entrepreneurs, and sustainable development projects.

Highlighting key projects slated for implementation in the country, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the ongoing initiatives in water management, transportation, and the development of Baku.

During the conversation, the sides discussed the export of green energy to Europe, as well as regional cooperation projects and opportunities with both Georgia and Central Asian countries in this context.

The meeting concluded with a signing ceremony.

A loan agreement for the “Reconstruction of the water supply and wastewater system of the city of Ganja” was signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development by Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy, and Jürgen Rigterink, EBRD First Vice President.