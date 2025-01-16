Azerbaijani deputy defense minister participates in NATO meeting [PHOTOS]
Deputy Defense Minister and Chief of General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, attended the NATO Military Committee meeting in the Chief of General Staff format held in Brussels, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.
The Ministry noted that General Valiyev spoke about the prospects for Azerbaijan's cooperation with NATO, its participation in the Resolute Support Mission and other operations, as well as the experience gained by the Azerbaijani Army in various NATO exercises and events.
Colonel General Valiyev noted that Azerbaijan has always contributed to peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic area and beyond. He emphasized that as a partner who has fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty, Azerbaijan intends to make greater contributions to international peace and security.
During the visit, the Chief of General Staff plans to meet with several of his counterparts attending the meeting.
