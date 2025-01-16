Former IDP: I have seen Jabrayil in my dreams every night [PHOTOS]

16 January 2025 11:53 (UTC+04:00)

On January 26, in the sunup, the Garadagh district settlement in Baku, where IDPs expelled by Armenia in the 1990s were temporarily settled in, was filled with happiness and joy. The settlement saw off a caravan of IDPs, consisting of 32 families and 153 individuals, who were thrilled to return to their hometown, Jabrayil, after 30 years. The sense of excitement and anticipation was palpable as the families prepared to embark on this significant journey. IDPs shared their feelings with local media outlets, expressing their overwhelming emotions, hopes for the future, and gratitude for the opportunity to rebuild their lives in their ancestral lands. Azernews presents their heartfelt stories, capturing the essence of this historic moment.

Mammadali Isayev shared that there can be no greater wish than returning to the native land—Jabrayil—which he has longed for over 30 years.

"For the past 30 years, I have seen Jabrayil in my dreams every night and have been waiting for this day to come every day. May God have mercy on our martyrs and grant health to our veterans. May God protect our President, our state, and our people. I have never known a more joyful day than today. I cannot express this day in my life in words. After seeing those lands, I have no more wishes," he noted.

Leyla Guliyeva, who was forced to leave her home at the age of 35, is among the returnees. She noted that from now on, she wants to live happily and prosperously in Jabrayil.

"We have longed for our native land for many years. May God protect our President, have mercy on our martyrs, and grant health to our veterans," she said.

Akram Allahverdiyev, who was forced to leave Jabrayil at the age of 22, said that he cannot explain his happiness with words. After many years of longing, he is finally returning to his native land.

"From now on, I want to live and work in my native Jabrayil," he emphasized.

Among the returnees are individuals who do not remember Jabrayil due to their young age at the time of displacement. Some were very young, even in swaddling clothes, and left Jabrayil in the arms of their parents; others were born without Jabrayil.

Former IDP Gulhuseyn Bayramov is one such individual. He was three years old when his family was forced to leave their home. Now, at 35 years old, he is returning to Jabrayil with his 8-month-old daughter.

"May God have mercy on our martyrs, grant health to our veterans. May God also grant us the grace to live this moment. I express my gratitude to everyone who contributed. My baby is now eight months old. Hopefully, we will send her off to military service from Jabrayil," he noted.

Gular Allahverdiyeva is an IDP who was born without Jabrayil. She noted that today is a joyful day for her and she is excited to see her hometown for the first time.

"May God have mercy on all our martyrs, may their souls rest in peace. May God protect all our soldiers. May God protect our state so that we can experience this joyful day. Hopefully, all Garabagh residents will return to their homeland," she added.

Currently, in Garabagh and East Zangezur, in addition to the former internally displaced persons who were resettled, there are more than 30,000 people working on various projects in the region. These efforts encompass the implementation of infrastructure projects, performing official duties in local branches of state agencies, and working in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy enterprises that have resumed operations. This extensive workforce is dedicated to rebuilding and revitalizing the region, ensuring long-term stability and growth for the resettled communities.