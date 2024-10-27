State Examination Center holds qualification exam

27 October 2024 19:05 (UTC+04:00)

State Examination Center has conducted a qualification exam for individuals interested in assessment activities, Azernews reports.

The exam was held on a computer and lasted for 1 hour, allowing candidates to demonstrate their knowledge in a conducive environment. Candidates had the opportunity to view their results upon completing the exam or when the allocated time expired. Results will also be posted on the State Examination Center's website throughout the day.

A total of 142 candidates participated in the exam, and based on the results, 106 candidates successfully met the required criteria.

Successful candidates will receive a corresponding certificate for the assessment activity area in which they participated in the exam.

Individuals who do not pass the qualification exam have the right to retake the tests for assessment activities. The qualification exam is held twice a year.

