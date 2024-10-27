BEU, AFSI discuss scientific research activities [PHOTOS]

27 October 2024 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

The leadership of Baku Engineering University (BEU) has visited the Azerbaijan Food Safety Institute (AFSI) in the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on joint execution of scientific research activities, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Institute Board Ali Nabiyev gave a detailed overview of the institute's operational areas to the delegation led by rector of Baku Engineering University Yaqub Piriyev.

It was underlined that specialized laboratories focused on food safety, complex research, plant, and animal health operate at AQTİ to ensure food safety in the country and to protect public health.

The laboratories conduct examinations of various food products based on safety and quality indicators. During the meeting, the guests were also informed about the development of the laboratory system in the field of food safety in Azerbaijan, the modernization of the material and technical base, and the work carried out and achievements attained in these areas.

The establishment of close and effective cooperation with international organizations aimed at enhancing the theoretical and practical knowledge of the personnel working in the institute's laboratories was discussed, and achievements in international competency tests were highlighted.

The necessity of expanding scientific research activities between the two organizations was emphasized during the meeting, and existing opportunities were reviewed, with proposals being put forward.

Following this, the guests toured the laboratories at Azerbaijan Food Safety Institute in order to learn about their operational principles.

They visited the rooms where laboratory tests are conducted, observed the testing processes, and examined the equipment and apparatus in use.

The delegation also became acquainted with the laboratory examination methods for assessing the safety and quality indicators of plant and animal-based food products, engaging in discussions on issues of mutual interest.

