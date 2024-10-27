Shaki Regional Scientific Cente holds round table on waste disposal [PHOTOS]

27 October 2024 19:24 (UTC+04:00)

Shaki Regional Scientific Center (REM) of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) has hosted a round table titled "Let’s Give Life to Waste" with the support of the Shaki Medical College, Azernews reports. The event was organized within Green World Solidarity Year.

Speaking at the event, director of Shaki Medical College Elmira Hajiyeva noted that the round table focuses on such issues as waste management, the disposal of hazardous waste, existing problems in this area, and potential solutions.

During the round table, presentations were made on topics such as "Causes of Global Warming and Conservation of the Green World," "The Importance of Green Spaces for Humans," "The Role of Plant Resources in Human Health," "Benefits of COP29 for Azerbaijan," and "Azerbaijan's Initiatives in Green Energy."

In conclusion, the participants were presented with certificates of appreciation. Books published by Shaki Regional Scientific Center were donated to the library of the Shaki Medical College.

