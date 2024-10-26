Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation meets with family of shepherd Khanish in Lerik [PHOTOS]

26 October 2024 20:42 (UTC+04:00)

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with the family of shepherd Khanish Shahiyev, a close friend of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, during her visit to Lerik, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, they fondly recalled the sincere friendship between National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Khanish Shahiyev, as well as President Ilham Aliyev’s meetings with shepherd Khanish.

They also commemorated Shahiyev’s family members who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland.

Elgun Shahiyev and Altay Shahiyev, grandsons of Khanish Shahiyev, were martyred in the Patriotic War, while their uncles, Jamal and Huseyn, were martyred in the First Garabagh War.

----

Getting accurate and unbiased information in the global media space has become a real struggle. AzerNEWS, the number one English-language newspaper provides you with the most accurate, fresh and thorough information.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper