Leadership of Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense attends opening ceremony of SAHA EXPO 2024 [PHOTOS]

23 October 2024 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

Deputy Ministers of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Director General Mr. Agil Gurbanov, Commander of the Land Forces Lieutenant General Hikmat Mirzayev and Commander of the Air Force Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade are in a working visit to Türkiye to participate in SAHA EXPO 2024 International Defence & Aerospace Exhibition, Azernews reports.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Mr. Yaşar Güler and several government officials of the fraternal country and other countries attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition held in Istanbul on October 22.

At the exhibition, the deputy ministers reviewed the booths presented by the “Azersilah” Defence Industry Holding” Closed Joint-Stock Company, subordinate to the Ministry of Defense Industry, and the Ministry of Defense, as well as got acquainted with samples of modern weapons and military equipment. The delegation held meetings with a number of company leaders.

Within the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also met with the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Yaşar Güler and the President of Secretariat of Defense Industries under the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Haluk Görgün.

During the meetings, a detailed exchange of views was held on the further expansion of Azerbaijani-Turkish military relations based on friendship, brotherhood and strategic alliance. The current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between the countries in the military, military-technical and military-educational spheres and other issues were discussed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz