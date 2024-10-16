Bahar Muradova: Training women in water management is essential for global solutions at COP29

16 October 2024 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

Fair distribution of water is a fundamental right for everyone.

Bahar Muradova, the chair of the State Committee on Family, Women, and Children’s Problems, stated this during her speech at the conference on "Water and Gender Equality," Azernews reports.

She noted that access to clean water in Azerbaijan is not at the desired level.

"I don't know why, but women have historically been responsible for collecting and storing water. However, times have changed, and saving water is not only a woman's responsibility.

Of course, women's participation in water resource decision-making can yield positive results, but they should be trained as professionals in this field.

COP29 will provide us with opportunities to find solutions in this direction. This event will benefit not only Azerbaijan but all of humanity," she added.

It should be noted that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) was organised by the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children’s Issues, the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, and ADA University as part of the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World." The conference, dedicated to "Water and Gender Equality," will discuss the impact of climate change on women's lives, their participation in the protection and management of water resources, encouraging them to pursue careers in this field, and maintaining gender balance in staffing.

