Head of Ombudsman office highlights women's rights and gender equality at OSCE Conference

Aydın Safikhanli, Head of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, addressed the OSCE Human Dimension Conference on "Tolerance and Discrimination," focussing on eliminating cases of violence against women, and spoke at the 10th plenary session dedicated to gender equality issues, Azernews reports.

During his speech, the Head of the Office stated that comprehensive measures have been implemented in Azerbaijan to eliminate violence against women, institutional mechanisms have been created, and new national action plans have been adopted.

Aydın Safikhanlı, who provided information about the activities of the country's Ombudsman in protecting women's rights and promoting gender equality, noted that the Ombudsman institution collaborates closely with state bodies, international organisations, and non-governmental organisations in this field. He also highlighted that educational initiatives are being implemented across the country to create a gender-sensitive learning environment.

Stating that armed conflicts in various regions of the world have a serious impact on the provision of women's rights, the Chief of Staff noted that women's rights have been grossly violated due to Armenia's policy of occupation and ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijan.

About 4,000 people, including 267 women, were reported missing in the First Garabagh War, and it was emphasised that there were significant casualties among civilians, including women and children, due to attacks on densely populated cities and other settlements during the Second Garabagh War.

The Head of the Office also noted that mines were buried in Azerbaijani territory during the occupation, posing a threat to the lives and health of civilians, including women, and presenting a serious obstacle to the safe return of former IDPs to the liberated territories, as well as to large-scale reconstruction efforts.

