5 October 2024 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has issued an order granting Presidential scholarships to students who entered higher educational institutions in the 2024/2025 academic year, Azernews reports.

According to the order, the scholarships are awarded to students who achieved the highest scores in the 2024/2025 admission exams for higher educational institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz