Azerbaijani FM addresses mine issue in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

Along with inter-state process of normalization, Azerbaijan has, internally, embarked on large-scale post-conflict rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts. This aims at ensuring the right of hundred thousands of Azerbaijanis to eventually exercise their violated right to safe and dignified return to their homes, said Azerbaijan Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov during the General Debate of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Azernews reports.

"Thanks to the tireless efforts taken by the Government, life now returns to the territories that have witnessed unprecedented destruction during military occupation.

Regrettably, the massive contamination of territories of Azerbaijan with landmines and other explosive devices remains a significant obstacle to the smooth progress of rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts. Since the end of the conflict in 2020, 377 individuals, among them civilians have fallen victim to landmines.

With this in mind, Azerbaijan has introduced a national goal, SDG18, focusing on mine action.

Given the scale of the problem, there is an urgent need for increased international support to strengthen Azerbaijan's humanitarian mine action capacity.

Taking this opportunity, I thank all countries and other stakeholders who have generously contributed to humanitarian de-mining in Azerbaijan and reiterate our call for increased international support and solidarity," the minister said.

