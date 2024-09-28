Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry convene for strategic meeting

28 September 2024 20:12 (UTC+04:00)

The Military Administration Institute of Azerbaijan’s National Defense University recently held a graduation ceremony for brigade commanders, their deputies, and chiefs of operational and combat training branches. The event took place at the Azerbaijan Army's Training and Educational Center, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The ceremony was attended by Colonel General Karim Valiyev, First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, alongside other senior ministry officials.

The event began with a tribute to the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, and the Martyrs who gave their lives for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. A minute of silence was observed, followed by the performance of the National Anthem.

Colonel General Valiyev, speaking on behalf of Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, congratulated the graduates and stressed the importance of ongoing reforms in the Azerbaijan Army under the directives of President Ilham Aliyev. He emphasized the critical role of training professional officers to meet modern military standards.

Additionally, Valiyev highlighted the significance of the presentation of JF-17C (Block-III) multirole fighter jets to President Aliyev and Azerbaijan’s participation in the International Defense Exhibition ADEX in Baku.

The session concluded with the awarding of certificates to the personnel who successfully completed the training.

