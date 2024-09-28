Azerbaijan's Combined Arms Army conducts night tactical exercise [VIDEO]

28 September 2024 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

A tactical-special exercise titled "Sudden Attack on Enemy Facility at Night" was recently conducted by the special forces units of Azerbaijan's Combined Arms Army, Azernews reports.

During the exercise, the forces executed a series of combat-training tasks, including ambushes and raids, while operating under limited visibility conditions. Special forces infiltrated deep into simulated enemy territory, capturing key positions according to pre-set time norms.

The exercise also involved mobile groups advancing to secure additional dominant heights with circular protection and defense, as well as practicing the evacuation of the wounded and delivering ammunition through designated security-evacuation teams.

Drawing on recent successful military operations, the exercise was marked by a high level of professionalism and expertise, with all objectives successfully accomplished.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz