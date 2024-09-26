President: Our main goal is to enhance the sustainable development model

26 September 2024 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

"Our primary goal is to further diversify our economy and enhance the sustainable development model," Azernews reports, citing President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting on economic issues.

"Inflation has been just over 1 percent since the beginning of the year, which is a very positive indicator. I have already declared that the minimum wage and minimum pension will be increased next year, despite inflation being at a very low level and the significant financial resources required for the tasks ahead, particularly for the development of the military and military-industrial complex and the restoration of Karabakh and East Zangazur. Nevertheless, we are doing our utmost to improve the welfare of our citizens, who are considered vulnerable," the head of state added.

