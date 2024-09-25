Azerbaijani Defense Minister views samples of military weapons & equipment presented at ADEX [PHOTOS]

25 September 2024 20:11 (UTC+04:00)

On September 25, Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other leading staff of the Ministry got acquainted with the booths presented at the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX held at the Baku Expo Center, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The Minister of Defense was provided with detailed information about weapons, equipment, aircraft and aerial vehicles presented at the exhibition, which was attended by more than 218 well-known enterprises of the military industry and leading foreign companies from almost 40 countries.

During the exhibition, Colonel General Z.Hasanov also met with the Chairman of the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Board, Air Vice Marshal Hakim Raza.

The meeting discussed prospective opportunities for Azerbaijani-Pakistani military cooperation based on friendly and fraternal relations and held a wide exchange of views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz