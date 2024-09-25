Chief of General Staff of Belarus Armed Forces is paying visit to Azerbaijan

25 September 2024 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus – First Deputy Defense Minister, Major General Pavel Muraveiko arrived in Baku on September 25 to participate in the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan Defense International Exhibition ADEX at the invitation of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Azernews reports.

Within the visit, it is planned to discuss the current state and prospects of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

