Ambassador of Türkiye congratulates Azerbaijan on State Sovereignty Day
Ambassador of Türkiye to Azerbaijan, Cahit Bağçı, shared a heartfelt message in honor of Azerbaijan’s State Sovereignty Day, Azernews reports.
In his post, the ambassador expressed his congratulations, stating: "We heartily congratulate Brother Azerbaijan on the State Sovereignty Day."
Qardaş Azərbaycanın Dövlət Suverenliyi Gününü ürəkdən təbrik edirik. 🇦🇿🤝🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/IQVuG8lkwr— Cahit Bağcı (@cahitbagci) September 20, 2024
---
