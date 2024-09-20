Azernews.Az

Friday September 20 2024

Ambassador of Türkiye congratulates Azerbaijan on State Sovereignty Day

20 September 2024 14:59 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
Ambassador of Türkiye to Azerbaijan, Cahit Bağçı, shared a heartfelt message in honor of Azerbaijan’s State Sovereignty Day, Azernews reports.

In his post, the ambassador expressed his congratulations, stating: "We heartily congratulate Brother Azerbaijan on the State Sovereignty Day."

---

