Ambassador of Türkiye congratulates Azerbaijan on State Sovereignty Day

20 September 2024 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Ambassador of Türkiye to Azerbaijan, Cahit Bağçı, shared a heartfelt message in honor of Azerbaijan’s State Sovereignty Day, Azernews reports.

In his post, the ambassador expressed his congratulations, stating: "We heartily congratulate Brother Azerbaijan on the State Sovereignty Day."

Qardaş Azərbaycanın Dövlət Suverenliyi Gününü ürəkdən təbrik edirik. 🇦🇿🤝🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/IQVuG8lkwr — Cahit Bağcı (@cahitbagci) September 20, 2024

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz