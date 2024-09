First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Raman Salei on winning another medal at Paralympic Games

4 September 2024 22:21 (UTC+04:00)

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post congratulating Azerbaijani swimmer Raman Salei on winning a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

AzerNews presents the post:

Another victory of Raman Salei! Bronze medal! The medals our athlete has earned are a well-deserved reward for skill, strong will, and the determination to win! I sincerely congratulate the para-swimmer and wish him many more victories and achievements!"

---

