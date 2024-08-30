AZERNEWS releases another print issue

30 August 2024 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on August 30.

The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as "Baku, Tashkent forge stronger economic and political ties"; "Paris 2024 Paralympics: Azerbaijani athletes ready to compete"; "PACE at odds with Azerbaijan for several pro-Armenian politicians"; "Enhancing role in Europe’s energy security through boosting gas export" etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz