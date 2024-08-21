G20 Interfaith Forum participants introduced work carried out in Azerbaijan's Garabagh [PHOTOS]

21 August 2024 12:52 (UTC+04:00)

The Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, is on a visit to Brazil, Azernews reports.

As part of the visit, Sheikh-ul-Islam Pashazade participated in the G20 Interfaith Forum held in the capital city, Brasília, where he met with the Forum's President, Kol Durham.

The meeting emphasized the importance of involving religious leaders in cooperation with political figures and governments and expressed satisfaction with the effective continuation of dialogue. It was noted that the main topics of the G20 Brazil Summit included food security, environmental protection, peace-building, relations between wealthy and impoverished countries, human trafficking, and modern slavery. The necessity for religious leaders to provide spiritual assessments on these issues was highlighted.

During the Forum, Sheikh-ul-Islam Pashazade met with various figures, including Muzaffar Kamilov, advisor to the President of Uzbekistan, Zuhair al-Harisi, Secretary-General of the KAICIID International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue, Elder Ahmed Salem Korbitt of the Quorum of the Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the USA, Rodrigo Vitorino Souza Alves, head of the G20 Brazil Local Organizing Committee, Omar Rapozo, rector of the Sacred Heart Redeemer, Sheikh al-Mahfud bin Bayyah, Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum in the UAE, among others, to exchange views on the Forum’s topics.

In his address at the Forum, Sheikh-ul-Islam Pashazade spoke on the topic "Let Us Forget No One: Partnership for People and Planet." Expressing gratitude for the invitation to the G20 Interfaith Forum during Brazil's presidency, Pashazade emphasized that in the modern era, where threats and dangers to human life on our shared planet are increasing, it is a global necessity to enhance joint efforts by political, social, and religious leaders. He stressed that manifestations of xenophobia, hate speech inciting ethnic, religious, and racial discrimination, and attempts to clash civilizations must be resolutely condemned by the international community. He highlighted issues threatening humanity such as ecological and war crimes, ecosystem destruction, soil degradation, scarcity, food insecurity, and famine. He commended the Forum for promoting peace and security, calling for an end to conflicts and inequalities, and focusing on crucial issues such as hunger, poverty, food security, environmental protection, religious freedom, and the rights of children, women, and youth. He emphasized that all traditional religions advocate for mercy and respect for the environment and warn of the calamities, crises, and trials that would otherwise occur.

Sheikh-ul-Islam Pashazade informed the Forum participants that the ecological crisis and the consequences of climate change will be discussed at COP29 in Baku this November, where religious leaders will actively participate in the moral assessment of climate issues.

The CMO Chairman also noted that Azerbaijan, which has fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty recognized by the international community, is currently implementing peaceful reconstruction projects in the liberated Karabakh and East Zangezur regions, addressing the consequences of ecocide and urbanization, and striving for peace and progress in the region.

Sheikh-ul-Islam praised Brazil's honor of hosting the G20 Summit and COP30, and characterized the cooperation platform of COP chairing trio consisting of the UAE, Azerbaijan, and Brazil as a significant event.

