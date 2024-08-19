President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is committed to strengthening cooperation with Russia in all areas

19 August 2024 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

“The state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Azerbaijan holds exceptional significance for bilateral relations,” Azernews reports, citing President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he said during an expanded meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

“Today, we have already exchanged views and expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between our countries—relations between friends, neighbors, and allies. We observe positive dynamics in all areas. The composition of our delegations is also very illustrative and speaks for itself. In other words, there are indeed many topics for discussion and cooperation, and the scope of our mutual activities is expanding year by year. We are committed to strengthening our cooperation in all areas, and I am confident that your visit will be another important step in bringing our countries and peoples closer together,” the head of state pointed out.

