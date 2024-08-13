Azernews.Az

Tuesday August 13 2024

Ambassador Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili visits headquarters of Youth Organization of NAM in Baku [PHOTO]

13 August 2024 16:47 (UTC+04:00)
Ambassador Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili visits headquarters of Youth Organization of NAM in Baku [PHOTO]

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan, Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili, visited the headquarters of the Youth Organization of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku.

Azernews reports that the Embassy posted information on the official X.

During his visit, the Ambassador gave a lecture on Saudi-Azerbaijani relations. He also talked about the skills required for a diplomat, and ways to develop them.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Slider Image 1
Ambassador Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili visits headquarters of Youth Organization of NAM in Baku [PHOTO] - Gallery Image
Latest See more