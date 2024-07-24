OSCE long-term election observers to deploy in Azerbaijan

24 July 2024 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

At the end of this month, OSCE long-term observers will come to Azerbaijan regarding the extraordinary parliamentary elections to be held on September 1, Azernews reports.

Mazahir Panahov, the chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), said this in his statement to journalists.

It should be noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan sent an invitation to 7 international organizations to monitor the elections. These are the OSCE CSTO, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), GUAM, the Youth Organization of the Non-Aligned Movement, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The Milli Majlis sent invitations to 13 international organizations. Among them are АТАТ РА, CIS PA, TURKPA, Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (CSEC), GUAM PA, Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), Pan-African Parliament, Parliament of the Economic Cooperation Organization Assembly (OIC PA), Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (AIPA), Arab Parliament, International Parliamentary Congress (IPC), International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP).

