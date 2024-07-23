Russian, Azerbaijani deputy FMs discuss regional issues

23 July 2024 15:26 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov held consultations in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Alexander Grushko, Azernews reports.

This information was released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

It was reported that the meeting discussed the situation in the South Caucasus and surrounding regions, issues related to the European Union and NATO, as well as the EU's activities in the region, and other mutually interesting topics.

It was also noted that the meeting took place in a spirit of friendship and trust, in line with the nature of Russia-Azerbaijan relations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz