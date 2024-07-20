We actively work with developing countries to build bridges between Global South and Global North, says President

20 July 2024 19:14 (UTC+04:00)

“COP is a main event on a global scale. This is the number one conference on the international arena,” Azernews reports that this was told by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, as he addressed the second Shusha Global Media Forum themed “Unmasking False Narratives: Confronting Disinformation”.

“For the first time, it is going to be held in the area of the former Soviet Union and the region, and it is a unique chance for us to step into a higher league. Because we are not only organizing, we do a lot on the substance. We launch initiatives. We now actively work with developing countries in order to build bridges between the Global South and the Global North. Our advantage is that we've been chairing the Non-Aligned Movement for four years,” the head of state underlined.

---

