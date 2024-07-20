Landmine explosion injures civilians in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district

20 July 2024 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

On July 19, a mine incident occurred in the territory of the village of Aghdaban in the Kalbajar district, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the General Prosecutor's Office, the Ministry of Defense and the National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) said in a joint statement, Azernews reports.

The statement reported that Huseynov Khalifa Hasan oglu, born in 1969, sustained injuries from an anti-personal mine, while Mammadov Samandar Aligama oglu, born in 1978, who was following him, received shrapnel wounds.

“Garashov Rahim Ashraf oghlu, born in 1976, who arrived at the scene later to help them, also sustained various injuries from another mine explosion.

The Kalbajar District Prosecutor’s Office has initiated an investigation into the incident,” the statement said.

“We once again urge citizens to follow the required safety rules, and pay close attention to mine warning signs and do not go to unfamiliar places!”, it added.

---

