State Tax Service and ADA University sign Memorandum of Understanding

13 July 2024 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, together with the State Tax Service and ADA University, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at enhancing theoretical and practical knowledge, Azernews reports.

The document entails fostering beneficial cooperation through establishing intensive relations between the parties.

The Memorandum outlines joint and coordinated cooperation between the parties separately and collectively to achieve specific objectives. This includes ADA University students gaining practical experience in tax authorities, organizing joint local and international scientific conferences, round tables, seminars, training courses, simulations (competitions), forums, exhibitions, and meetings, preparing joint projects, relevant teaching materials, scientific articles, and publications, regulating student voluntary activities in the apparatus of the Service and various institutions based on the contract, attracting teachers and trainers on topics envisaged in the university's teaching, and other matters.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the head of the State Tax Service, Orkhan Nazarli, and ADA University's Vice Rector for State, External, and Student Affairs, and Director of the Institute of Development and Diplomacy, Fariz Ismayilzade. F. Ismayilzade highlighted the importance of cooperation directions, emphasizing the mutual benefits of the memorandum for both sides. He noted that the University is interested in expanding this collaboration and in implementing joint projects with the State Tax Service, supporting the development of the relevant personnel base for state institutions. O. Nazarli stressed the importance of the signed document, ensuring the development of scientific-practical relations, ensuring specialized personnel training, sharing existing experience in mutually beneficial areas, and expanding joint cooperation based on common interests.

At the event, ADA University's advisor to the Vice Rector and Deputy Director of the Institute of Development and Diplomacy, Aygun Hajiyeva, presented achievements in higher education institutions, stating that the University collaborates with 150 international partner organizations through 30 different programs, 7 faculties, and over 200 teachers, educating nearly 5,000 students. The Institute of Development and Diplomacy, operating within the University, organizes international conferences and programs.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz