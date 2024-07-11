Kyrgyz publication highlights Azerbaijan's role in OTS

11 July 2024 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

An article about the unofficial Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Shusha on July 6 was published on the website of Kyrgyzstan's "Vecherniy Bishkek" newspaper, Azernews reports.

The author of the article, Mederbek Korganbayev, writes that the Summit indicates the expansion of interests and strengthening of relations among Turkic peoples under the auspices of the OTS.

"Based on the results of the Summit and the signing of the Garabagh Declaration, it can be concluded that the Turkic world is beginning to address issues such as the creation of larger economies, trade, transport routes, and military-political consolidation. Kyrgyzstan, for its part, is interested in implementing projects for the development of transport infrastructure, green energy, and is ready to assist in issues related to climate change," the author notes.

In his opinion, the unity of the Turkic states is increasingly expanding, and this is the result of the tremendous work carried out by Azerbaijan: "It is no secret that Baku makes a significant contribution to strengthening the Organization of Turkic States and elevating its status. Azerbaijan can rightly be called the guide and helmsman of the Turkic ship. In the future, it can be predicted that the OTS will gradually turn into a kind of economic and military bloc, similar to the example of the European Union. This bloc is likely to cover the South Caucasus, Eurasia, and Central Asia."

The author further notes: "The formation of a new military-economic union like Turan on the world map will lead to the emergence of a geopolitical power capable of creating stability and allowing the Turks to jointly resist threats from global actors. It is possible that 10-15 years after the formation of the union and the development of the economic potential of the Turkic countries, a Turan currency may be introduced, similar to the euro.

The circulation of the Turan currency will allow the Turkic-speaking states to reduce the influence of global currencies and strengthen economic and trade relations. Baku will become the emission center for banknotes, and the military-political and economic capital of Turan."

