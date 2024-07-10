Azernews.Az

Wednesday July 10 2024

Azerbaijan congratulates Argentina on its national holiday

10 July 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan congratulates Argentina on its national holiday

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulated Argentina on its National Day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the Azerbaijani ministry on X.

"On the occasion of the National Day of Argentina, we congratulate the country and its people. Happy National Day, Argentina!"

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more