Azerbaijan congratulates Argentina on its national holiday

10 July 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulated Argentina on its National Day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the Azerbaijani ministry on X.

"On the occasion of the National Day of Argentina, we congratulate the country and its people. Happy National Day, Argentina!"

Congratulations to #Argentina and its people on the occasion of their #NationalDay.



Happy National Day, Argentina! 🇦🇿🇦🇷@ArgentinaMFA pic.twitter.com/r5F0rIaQbl — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) July 9, 2024

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz