Azerbaijani FM keeps OTS counterparts informed on normalization progress with Armenia

6 July 2024 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

At the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Shusha, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov updated his counterparts on the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia,Azernews reports.

It was also mentioned that the minister briefed his colleagues extensively on regional developments and massive reconstruction efforts in the territories liberated from occupation.

The efforts to fortify the OTS and the potential for cross-sectoral collaboration in the areas of environment, security, economy, trade, energy, transportation, and communications were also highlighted.

