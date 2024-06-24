Constitutional Court to review President’s request regarding compliance of parliament dissolution with Constitution

24 June 2024 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court held a plenary session on Monday, Azernews reports, citing AZERTAC.

In accordance with Clause 1 of Part III of Article 130 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Article 7.1 of the Law "On the Constitutional Court", and based on the Decision of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 1174-VIQR dated June 21, 2024, "On appeal to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the scheduling of early elections to the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan", the session has accepted for review the request of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan regarding the compliance of the dissolution of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the scheduling of early parliamentary elections.

The request will be reviewed with the participation of the parties at the plenary session of the Constitutional Court scheduled for June 27 at 10:00.

