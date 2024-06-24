Events in Dagestan: Expert says opponents view Caucasus as Moscow's weak point

24 June 2024 19:56 (UTC+04:00)

Yesterday's terrorist attack in Dagestan caused unrest in the Caucasus region. The sudden incident not only worried the public, but also drew the attention of many political think tanks to the region. According to experts, Armenia, whose relations with Russia have been tarnished since the Second Garabagh War, and Washington, which has strained relations with Moscow due to the Kremlin's increased nuclear threat, are cited as references among the suspects behind the terrorist attack.

In order to deeply investigate the issue, we learned the opinion of political expert Tofig Abbasov. In his statement to Azernews, he said that the world's superpowers are trying to create new problems for each other.

"Essentially, all these processes stem from one thing: the intensifying struggle between superpowers on the international stage. As a result, each side is trying to create new problems for the other," the expert said.

Abbasov explained the West's approach to Russia.

"It is no secret that there are two approaches to Russia globally, especially in the West. One group of states aims to bring Russia to its knees and dismantle it. The other group seeks to weaken Russia so that a more compliant government emerges, aligned with Western interests," he said.

Regarding Russia's vulnerabilities, Abbasov pointed to the North Caucasus.

"Those aiming to destabilise Russia view the North Caucasus as its Achilles' heel. The West seeks to turn this region into a hub of revolution and military sensitivity," the political analyst said.

He noted that President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to North Korea is linked to these developments.

"Putin's visit to North Korea serves as a unique response to the US. It underscores that if Western countries escalate weapon supplies to Ukraine, Russia will respond in the Far East and Pacific regions," Abbasov said.

Abbasov also discussed Russia-North Korea relations.

"It's significant that Moscow and Pyongyang are forging a strategic military partnership. North Korea supports Russia in rocket technology, while Russia shares nuclear expertise with North Korea," he emphasised.

The analyst highlighted Russia's strained ties with Armenia.

"In Russia-Armenia relations, both Washington and Brussels aim to undermine Russia, particularly in the Caucasus. However, even if Armenia engages in this role, it lacks the capacity to handle it," the expert said.

He assessed Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's efforts to stabilise Armenia.

"Armenia currently lacks effective leadership. Pashinyan confronts the church on one front and challenges diaspora organisations on the other. He asserts that Armenia's future should be determined by the official Yerevan, yet his ability to exert influence remains limited," the political analyst emphasised.

Abbasov explained how Washington utilises Armenia.

"The US and the West covet Armenia's territory more than its people. These dynamics may shift post-November, pending US elections, clarifying their stance on the Caucasus," he underlined.

The analyst stressed terrorism's utility in destabilising sensitive regions like the South Caucasus.

"The South Caucasus is highly volatile, making large-scale global plans unnecessary. Terrorism serves as a tool to spread widespread fear in the region. The recent events in Dagestan, particularly targeting religious sites, threaten stability," Abbasov stressed.

He also acknowledged Russia's authority in the Caucasus.

"Nevertheless, Russia maintains a robust military presence in the south, notably in the North Caucasus and Dagestan. During the recent events in Dagestan, Federal Security Service units effectively countered the attackers and restored order. Consequently, these events will draw the central government's attention to the Caucasus, intensifying local military operations," Abbasov concluded.

