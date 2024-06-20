Preparation for COP29 progressing according to set time, Deputy FM says

20 June 2024 13:33 (UTC+04:00)

One of our biggest challenges in preparing for COP29 was the lack of time. Nevertheless, the work done so far is on schedule.

According to Azernews, Yalchin Rafiyev, the chief negotiator of COP29, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, said this in his statement to journalists.

"If we divide the preparatory stage for COP29 into pre-session and post-session stages, we will see that the work is progressing in its own way. Our plans and "road map" for the next stages are ready," said the deputy minister.

